This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Isaac Fellman, a writer and an archivist at the GLBT Historical Society, where he gets to tell the story of San Francisco’s queer history. His fantasy novel about traumatized mountain climbers, The Breath of the Sun, won a 2019 Lambda Literary Award.

Prudie and Fellman discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to handle a sister who doesn’t respect boundaries of family members who have to work from home and what to do when Zoom meetings make you feel horrible about your appearance.

Production by Phil Surkis.