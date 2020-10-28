Prudence is joined this week by Violet Allen, a science fiction writer based in Chicago.

Prudie and Allen tackle letters about what to consider when you don’t think your wife is up to the task of home-schooling the kids, what actions to take when your girlfriend never lets you take space in an argument, what to do when everything about your relationship is stellar except the sex, and what to do when you have a crush on your boyfriend’s best friend.

Get $5 off Danny’s latest book, Something That May Shock and Discredit You, at slate.com/danny.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.