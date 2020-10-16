Dear Prudence

The “Small Talk Blues” Edition

Now that we’re stuck at home together, my wife talks to me all day. It’s driving me nuts. Help!

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Amanda McLoughlin, a podcaster and businesslady who runs Multitude, a podcast collective and production studio located in Brooklyn. She co-hosts Spirits, a boozy dive into mythology and folklore, and Join the Party, a collaborative storytelling podcast powered by the rules of Dungeons & Dragons.

Prudie and McLoughlin discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to tell his wife that he’s not big on small talk and what to do when your retired parents adopt a special needs dog that you’re worried about inheriting.

Production by Phil Surkis.

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

