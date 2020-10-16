This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Amanda McLoughlin, a podcaster and businesslady who runs Multitude, a podcast collective and production studio located in Brooklyn. She co-hosts Spirits, a boozy dive into mythology and folklore, and Join the Party, a collaborative storytelling podcast powered by the rules of Dungeons & Dragons.

Prudie and McLoughlin discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to tell his wife that he’s not big on small talk and what to do when your retired parents adopt a special needs dog that you’re worried about inheriting.

Get $5 off Danny’s latest book, Something That May Shock and Discredit You, at Slate.com/danny.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.