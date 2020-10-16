The “Small Talk Blues” Edition
Now that we’re stuck at home together, my wife talks to me all day. It’s driving me nuts. Help!
Episode Notes
This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Amanda McLoughlin, a podcaster and businesslady who runs Multitude, a podcast collective and production studio located in Brooklyn. She co-hosts Spirits, a boozy dive into mythology and folklore, and Join the Party, a collaborative storytelling podcast powered by the rules of Dungeons & Dragons.
Prudie and McLoughlin discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to tell his wife that he’s not big on small talk and what to do when your retired parents adopt a special needs dog that you’re worried about inheriting.
