This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Austin Channing Brown, an author, speaker, and media producer providing inspired leadership on racial justice in America. She is the New York Times bestselling author of I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness and the executive producer of The Next Question, a web series imagining how expansive racial justice can be.

Prudie and Channing Brown discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to handle a therapist who texts during sessions and what to do when you find another man’s letter among your girlfriend’s things.

