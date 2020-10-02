This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Jennifer M. Buck, an assistant professor of practical theology at Azusa Pacific University. Her books and research explore themes of global Christianity, Quakerism, gender, race, and popular culture. She also is a licensed minister and helps pastor a church in Pasadena, California, where she lives with her husband and foster son.

Prudie and Buck discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if she should tell her foster sister that she’s marrying the wrong person and what to consider when your mother doesn’t want to change her will to reflect the mortgage payments you’ve made on her home.

Production by Phil Surkis.