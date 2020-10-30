Dear Prudence

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The “Culturally Appropriate” Edition

No one’s coming to my daughter’s party because they’re scared of being accused of cultural appropriation. Help!

View Transcript

Episode Notes

This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Violet Allen, a science fiction writer based in Chicago.

Prudie and Allen discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if she should tell her stepdaughter the truth about her long-lost sibling, and what to do when you’re accused of cultural appropriation while celebrating your own culture.

Get $5 off Danny’s latest book, Something That May Shock and Discredit You, at slate.com/danny.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

All episodes

Host

Follow