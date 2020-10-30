This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Violet Allen, a science fiction writer based in Chicago.

Prudie and Allen discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if she should tell her stepdaughter the truth about her long-lost sibling, and what to do when you’re accused of cultural appropriation while celebrating your own culture.

Get $5 off Danny’s latest book, Something That May Shock and Discredit You, at slate.com/danny.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.