Prudence is joined this week by Austin Channing Brown, an author, speaker, and media producer providing inspired leadership on racial justice in America. She is the New York Times bestselling author of I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness and the executive producer of The Next Question, a web series imagining how expansive racial justice can be.

Prudie and Channing Brown dig into letters about what to do when you can’t stand spending time with your kids, what to consider when your wife is ready to have a baby and you’re not, how to have a relationship with your half-siblings without having one with the father you share, and should you sell your deceased roommate’s graphic novel collection to make up for the rent he owed to you.

Production by Phil Surkis.