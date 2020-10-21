Prudence is joined this week by Isaac Fellman, a writer and an archivist at the GLBT Historical Society, where he gets to tell the story of San Francisco’s queer history. His fantasy novel about traumatized mountain climbers, The Breath of the Sun, won a 2019 Lambda Literary Award.

Prudie and Fellman dig into letters about what to do when your ex-husband spoils your daughters with lavish gifts, how much you should conceal your “sugar daddy” arrangement at home, how to tell your sister to stop talking to you like one of her sixth grade students, what to do when you feel like people are dismissing your identity as “not gay enough,” and what to consider when your new live-in partner wants to display his childhood trinkets all over the house.

Production by Phil Surkis.