Prudence is joined this week by Amanda McLoughlin, a podcaster and businesslady who runs Multitude, a podcast collective and production studio located in Brooklyn. She co-hosts Spirits, a boozy dive into mythology and folklore, and Join the Party, a collaborative storytelling podcast powered by the rules of Dungeons & Dragons.

Prudie and McLoughlin tackle letters about what to do when you can’t find anyone to date who meets your standards, should you and your husband keep ignoring his biological child who lives across the country, how to extricate yourself from helping your sister hide her relationship from your parents, what to do with a husband who does not accept that his son is bisexual, and what to do with a partner who never eats the leftovers they insist they’re going to eat.

Get $5 off Danny’s latest book, Something That May Shock and Discredit You, at Slate.com/danny.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.