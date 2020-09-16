Dear Prudence

The “Detachment Guilt” Edition

I constantly think about abandoning my disabled spouse. Help!

Prudence is joined this week by Charlie Markbreiter, an editor at the New Inquiry, co-host of the “Art is Easy” gathering, mod prince at the Death Panel Discord, and a Ph.D. student at the CUNY Graduate Center.

Prudie and Markbreiter tackle letters that ask if it’s unethical to apply to a job you don’t really need when unemployment is so high, what to consider after cheating on your live-in partner with someone in your new apartment complex, whether you should worry about enabling internalized racism because you’re dating a Black man, and what to do when you constantly think about abandoning your disabled spouse.

