The “Detachment Guilt” Edition
I constantly think about abandoning my disabled spouse. Help!
Get More Dear Prudence
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus a bonus episode of Dear Prudence every week. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Prudence is joined this week by Charlie Markbreiter, an editor at the New Inquiry, co-host of the “Art is Easy” gathering, mod prince at the Death Panel Discord, and a Ph.D. student at the CUNY Graduate Center.
Prudie and Markbreiter tackle letters that ask if it’s unethical to apply to a job you don’t really need when unemployment is so high, what to consider after cheating on your live-in partner with someone in your new apartment complex, whether you should worry about enabling internalized racism because you’re dating a Black man, and what to do when you constantly think about abandoning your disabled spouse.
Get $5 off Danny’s latest book, Something That May Shock and Discredit You, at slate.com/danny.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.