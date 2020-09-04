This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Michelle Dean, a writer based in Los Angeles. Dean is the author of Sharp: The Women Who Made An Art of Having an Opinion and the co-creator of Hulu’s Emmy­- and Golden Globe­–winning The Act.

Prudie and Dean discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to handle a housemate who has claimed the common space as her home office, how to explain to your partner that you don’t want to have a baby with her even though you don’t mind being her child’s stepmom, and what to consider when the woman you’re engaged to becomes completely selfish when planning your wedding.

