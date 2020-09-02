The “Why Am I So Mean?” Edition
I try to be nice, but mean words just slip out of my mouth sometimes. Now—rightfully—I have no friends. Help!
Episode Notes
Prudence is joined this week by Michelle Dean, a writer based in Los Angeles. Dean is the author of Sharp: The Women Who Made an Art of Having an Opinion, and the co-creator of Hulu’s Emmy- and Golden Globe–winning The Act.
Prudie and Dean tackle letters about what to consider when you want to pursue a polyamorous relationship with your boyfriend and your best friend, what to do when your propensity for making fun of people has left you with no friends, how to navigate a relationship with your partner while also having sexual conversations online with men, and what actions to take when a manager at your job refers to himself as your “master.”
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.