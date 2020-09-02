Dear Prudence

The “Why Am I So Mean?” Edition

I try to be nice, but mean words just slip out of my mouth sometimes. Now—rightfully—I have no friends. Help!

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Michelle Dean, a writer based in Los Angeles. Dean is the author of Sharp: The Women Who Made an Art of Having an Opinion, and the co-creator of Hulu’s Emmy­- and Golden Globe­–winning The Act.

Prudie and Dean tackle letters about what to consider when you want to pursue a polyamorous relationship with your boyfriend and your best friend, what to do when your propensity for making fun of people has left you with no friends, how to navigate a relationship with your partner while also having sexual conversations online with men, and what actions to take when a manager at your job refers to himself as your “master.”

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

