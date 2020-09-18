Dear Prudence

The “Conspiracy Stylist” Edition

My longtime hairstylist has recently turned into a conspiracy theorist. What’s my moral obligation here? Help!

Episode Notes

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Charlie Markbreiter, an editor at the New Inquiry, co-host of the Art Is Easy gathering, mod prince at the Death Panel discord, and a Ph.D. student at the CUNY Graduate Center.

Prudie and Markbreiter discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if she talks about her family’s racism too much with her Black therapist and how to handle a hairstylist who has started bringing up conspiracy theories while cutting your hair.

Production by Phil Surkis.

