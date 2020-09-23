Prudence is joined this week by critic at large for Vox, Emily VanDerWerff. VanDerWerff is the co-creator of the fiction podcast Arden and the co-author of the book Monsters of the Week: The Complete Critical Companion to the X-Files.

Prudie and VanDerWerff dig into letters about what to do when your family wants you to give your kidney to your abusive dad, how to handle a partner who’s horrified about you quitting social media, what to consider when your ex-wife wants you to babysit a child who’s not yours, and what to consider when your girlfriend wants to get rid of the furniture that was chosen by your ex.

Get $5 off Danny’s latest book, Something That May Shock and Discredit You, at Slate.com/danny.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.