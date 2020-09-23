The “My Body, My Kidney” Edition
My relatives call every day to beg me to donate my kidney to save my abusive dad’s life. Help!
Get More Dear Prudence
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus a bonus episode of Dear Prudence every week. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Prudence is joined this week by critic at large for Vox, Emily VanDerWerff. VanDerWerff is the co-creator of the fiction podcast Arden and the co-author of the book Monsters of the Week: The Complete Critical Companion to the X-Files.
Prudie and VanDerWerff dig into letters about what to do when your family wants you to give your kidney to your abusive dad, how to handle a partner who’s horrified about you quitting social media, what to consider when your ex-wife wants you to babysit a child who’s not yours, and what to consider when your girlfriend wants to get rid of the furniture that was chosen by your ex.
Get $5 off Danny’s latest book, Something That May Shock and Discredit You, at Slate.com/danny.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.