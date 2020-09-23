Dear Prudence

The “My Body, My Kidney” Edition

My relatives call every day to beg me to donate my kidney to save my abusive dad’s life. Help!

Prudence is joined this week by critic at large for Vox, Emily VanDerWerff. VanDerWerff is the co-creator of the fiction podcast Arden and the co-author of the book Monsters of the Week: The Complete Critical Companion to the X-Files.

Prudie and VanDerWerff dig into letters about what to do when your family wants you to give your kidney to your abusive dad, how to handle a partner who’s horrified about you quitting social media, what to consider when your ex-wife wants you to babysit a child who’s not yours, and what to consider when your girlfriend wants to get rid of the furniture that was chosen by your ex.

