This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by novelist A.E. Osworth. Their first book, We Are Watching Eliza Bright, is forthcoming from Grand Central Publishing in April. They teach creative writing at the New School, Catapult, Fledgling, and the New York Society Library.

Prudie and Osworth discuss a letter writer who’s wondering what to do about a friend who’s recently taken up activism and now tells you that “you’re not doing enough” and what to consider about dating when you know you prefer cuddling to sex.

