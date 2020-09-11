Dear Prudence

The “I Love Cuddling” Edition

I’m asexual, but my partner isn’t. Is there a way to make sex bearable for me? Help!

Episode Notes

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by novelist A.E. Osworth. Their first book, We Are Watching Eliza Bright, is forthcoming from Grand Central Publishing in April. They teach creative writing at the New School, Catapult, Fledgling, and the New York Society Library.

Prudie and Osworth discuss a letter writer who’s wondering what to do about a friend who’s recently taken up activism and now tells you that “you’re not doing enough” and what to consider about dating when you know you prefer cuddling to sex.

Production by Phil Surkis.

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

