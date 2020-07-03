This week’s miniepisode finds Prudence visited by Rachel Fershleiser, who works in book publishing, is the co-creator of the Six-Word Memoir project, and once made a zine about soup.

Prudie and Fershleiser discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to care for a sister-in-law who is treating her cruelly following a brain surgery, and whether you should cut off relations with your mother for breaking your trust, as it might mean losing your entire extended family.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.