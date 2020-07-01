Prudence is joined this week by Rachel Fershleiser, who works in book publishing, is the co-creator of the Six-Word Memoir project, and once made a zine about soup.

Prudie and Fershleiser dig into letters about what to consider when you discover that your mom secretly lives in a nudist colony, whether you should tell your pregnant girlfriend that it’s medically impossible that it’s your baby and you know she cheated on you, how to tell your friend that you think she may have dementia, what to do about a neighbor who keeps a racist statue on their front lawn, what to do when your ex-cop boyfriend sides with the police after watching an indefensible video of police violence, and what to consider about starting a family with a wife who you think does not eat healthily.

