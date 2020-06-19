Dear Prudence

The “Unwanted Mural in My Home” Edition

What can we do about the totally hideous but beloved painting in our new house? Help!

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Christina Tucker, a contributing writer for Autostraddle and a rotating fourth chair on NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Prudie and Tucker discuss a letter writer who wants to paint over a renowned artist’s mural that’s in the house she just purchased, what to do when your husband’s food pickiness is wearing you down, and how to break the ice with a neighbor you’re crushing on.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

