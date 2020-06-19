The “Unwanted Mural in My Home” Edition
What can we do about the totally hideous but beloved painting in our new house? Help!
This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Christina Tucker, a contributing writer for Autostraddle and a rotating fourth chair on NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Prudie and Tucker discuss a letter writer who wants to paint over a renowned artist’s mural that’s in the house she just purchased, what to do when your husband’s food pickiness is wearing you down, and how to break the ice with a neighbor you’re crushing on.
Production by Phil Surkis.