Dear Prudence

The “A Proper Burial” Edition

My sisters and I have decided to hold a virtual-only funeral for our mother, due to the pandemic. But we know our extended family will act offended. Help!

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Nastia Voynovskaya, a Russian-born, Oakland, California–based journalist and one of the arts and culture editors at KQED, San Francisco’s NPR station. She covers the intersections of the arts, activism, labor, pop culture, the Bay Area, and more.

Prudie and Voynovskaya dig into letters about how to plan for your mother’s funeral during a pandemic, what to consider when your wife seems less and less interested in sex, whether you should marry someone who doesn’t share your high sex drive, what to do when your wife insists that you sleep on the couch after hearing your work phone ring in the middle of the night, and what to consider when your husband doesn’t get along with one of the family dogs.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.

