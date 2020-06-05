This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Nastia Voynovskaya, a Russian-born, Oakland, California–based journalist and one of the arts and culture editors at KQED, San Francisco’s NPR station. She covers the intersections of the arts, activism, labor, pop culture, the Bay Area, and more.

Prudie and Voynovskaya discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if she should reconcile with a dad who once rejected her, how to handle feelings of regret over selling an investment property, and what to do when your husband’s ex calls you a “hobosexual.”

Production by Phil Surkis.