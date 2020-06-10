Prudence is joined this week by Peter Labuza, an incoming postdoctoral fellow at the University of Southern California, where he just defended his dissertation, “When a Handshake Meant Something: Lawyers, Deal Making, and the Emergence of New Hollywood.”

Prudie and Labuza tackle letters about how to take a week “off the grid” from your family, should you allow your nephew to use his education trust fund to support his soon-to-arrive baby, what to do when you find out that your friend makes military weapons for a living, should you offer to make weekly meals for your colleague and his family who are isolating, how to handle a mom who keeps mentioning your recently deceased dog, and how to allocate kitchen time in a four-roommate household during quarantine.

