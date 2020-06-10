Dear Prudence

The “Quarantine Kitchen” Edition

We’ve got way too many cooks in our kitchen during quarantine. Help!

Prudence is joined this week by Peter Labuza, an incoming postdoctoral fellow at the University of Southern California, where he just defended his dissertation, “When a Handshake Meant Something: Lawyers, Deal Making, and the Emergence of New Hollywood.”

Prudie and Labuza tackle letters about how to take a week “off the grid” from your family, should you allow your nephew to use his education trust fund to support his soon-to-arrive baby, what to do when you find out that your friend makes military weapons for a living, should you offer to make weekly meals for your colleague and his family who are isolating, how to handle a mom who keeps mentioning your recently deceased dog, and how to allocate kitchen time in a four-roommate household during quarantine.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

