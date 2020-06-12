Dear Prudence

The “Secretive Spouse” Edition

Should I confront my husband about his sexuality after seeing his internet search history? Help!

This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Peter Labuza, an incoming postdoctoral fellow at the University of Southern California, where he just defended his dissertation “When a Handshake Meant Something: Lawyers, Deal Making, and the Emergence of New Hollywood.”

Prudie and Labuza discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if she should come out to her racist and homophobic grandmother who raised her, and whether you should confront your husband about his sexuality after seeing his internet search history.

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

