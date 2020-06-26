The “Pre-Pandemic Wedding Commitment” Edition
My friend is forging ahead with her wedding this summer. I’d previously agreed to be her bridesmaid, but now I don’t want to risk going. Help!
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Milisa Burke, a Brooklyn-based tech worker who’s part of the program committee for New York’s Asian American International Film Festival.
Prudie and Burke discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to decline being a bridesmaid in a wedding you agreed to be in pre-pandemic, and how to make your partner feel needed when you are used to being an extremely independent person.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.