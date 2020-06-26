This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Milisa Burke, a Brooklyn-based tech worker who’s part of the program committee for New York’s Asian American International Film Festival.

Prudie and Burke discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to decline being a bridesmaid in a wedding you agreed to be in pre-pandemic, and how to make your partner feel needed when you are used to being an extremely independent person.

Production by Phil Surkis.