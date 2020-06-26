Dear Prudence

The “Pre-Pandemic Wedding Commitment” Edition

My friend is forging ahead with her wedding this summer. I’d previously agreed to be her bridesmaid, but now I don’t want to risk going. Help!

Episode Notes

This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Milisa Burke, a Brooklyn-based tech worker who’s part of the program committee for New York’s Asian American International Film Festival.

Prudie and Burke discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to decline being a bridesmaid in a wedding you agreed to be in pre-pandemic, and how to make your partner feel needed when you are used to being an extremely independent person.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

