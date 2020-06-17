Prudence is joined this week by Christina Tucker, a contributing writer for Autostraddle and a rotating fourth chair on NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Prudie and Tucker dig into letters about how to deal with a friend’s request for money to hire an expensive divorce lawyer, what to do when your husband’s quarantine beard turns you off, how to avoid taking off your shoes in friend’s homes without explaining the medical condition that requires you to wear them, how to shut down your mother’s plans to throw you a Disney-themed wedding, and what you can do to support your best friends who are moving away. Plus, Prudie and Tucker respond to a voicemail from a listener whose aunt won’t stop sending her articles about the Holocaust.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.