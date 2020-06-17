Dear Prudence

The “Really, Let It Go!” Edition

My Disney-obsessed mom is trying to hijack my wedding. Help!

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Get More Dear Prudence

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus a bonus episode of Dear Prudence every week. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Christina Tucker, a contributing writer for Autostraddle and a rotating fourth chair on NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Prudie and Tucker dig into letters about how to deal with a friend’s request for money to hire an expensive divorce lawyer, what to do when your husband’s quarantine beard turns you off, how to avoid taking off your shoes in friend’s homes without explaining the medical condition that requires you to wear them, how to shut down your mother’s plans to throw you a Disney-themed wedding, and what you can do to support your best friends who are moving away. Plus, Prudie and Tucker respond to a voicemail from a listener whose aunt won’t stop sending her articles about the Holocaust.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

All episodes

Host

Follow