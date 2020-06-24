Dear Prudence

The “Zoom Faux Pas” Edition

I accidentally screen-shared a page of erotic fan fiction in a work meeting. Help!

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Milisa Burke, a Brooklyn-based tech worker who’s part of the program committee for New York’s Asian American International Film Festival.

Prudie and Burke tackle letters about what to do when you accidentally screen-share erotic fan fiction during a business meeting over Zoom, how to tell your friend to stop pretending to be Black in an online group about Black women’s hair, whether you should try to lose weight even though you think it’ll make your spouse feel bad, whether you should send a birthday card to your estranged mom, and what to consider with an abusive, drinking husband who occasionally tries to get help.

Production by Phil Surkis.

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

