This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Justine D’Souza, who creates help content for a not-for-profit organization focused on international education and global mobility. She also counsels youth, young adults, and caregivers for a crisis helpline.

Prudie and D’Souza discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to handle a sister-in-law who wants you to be her surrogate again even though you had a miscarriage the last time, what to do with a roommate who doesn’t observe self-quarantine guidelines at home, and what to do about a mother who won’t stop talking about her will.

