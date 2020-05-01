Dear Prudence

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The “Once Is Enough” Edition

The last time I was a surrogate for my sister-in-law, I miscarried. Now she wants me to try again, saying I “owe her.” Help!

View Transcript

Episode Notes

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Justine D’Souza, who creates help content for a not-for-profit organization focused on international education and global mobility. She also counsels youth, young adults, and caregivers for a crisis helpline.

Prudie and D’Souza discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to handle a sister-in-law who wants you to be her surrogate again even though you had a miscarriage the last time, what to do with a roommate who doesn’t observe self-quarantine guidelines at home, and what to do about a mother who won’t stop talking about her will.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

All episodes

Host

Follow