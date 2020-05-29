Dear Prudence

The “Blowing on Embers” Edition

The pandemic halted my affair. Do I still need to tell my husband? Help!

Episode Notes

This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Sarah Jones, a Tony- and Obie-winning performer and writer known for her multicharacter one-person shows, including her current, critically acclaimed show Sell/Buy/Date.

Prudie and Jones discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if she should keep her affair a secret from her husband since the pandemic has put a stop to it anyway, and how to bring up new sexual needs to your husband of 25 years that may involve polyamory.

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

