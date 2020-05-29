This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Sarah Jones, a Tony- and Obie-winning performer and writer known for her multicharacter one-person shows, including her current, critically acclaimed show Sell/Buy/Date.

Prudie and Jones discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if she should keep her affair a secret from her husband since the pandemic has put a stop to it anyway, and how to bring up new sexual needs to your husband of 25 years that may involve polyamory.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.