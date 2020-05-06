Dear Prudence

The “Say My Name!” Edition

My husband calls out his dead wife’s name while we’re having sex. Help!

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Get More Dear Prudence

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus a bonus episode of Dear Prudence every week. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Cecilia Corrigan, a Brooklyn­-based award-winning writer and performer. Corrigan’s poetry collection, Titanic, was released in 2014. Since then, she has released the short film Crush and the web series Le Balm.

Prudie and Corrigan tackle letters about what to do when your husband calls out his deceased wife’s name during sex, what actions to take when you hear domestic violence next door but don’t trust the police to handle it, whether you should try to get your favorite skillet back from a friend during a pandemic, what to say to a friend who chided you for not social distancing enough, what to know when your sister asks that you return a dog that you’ve taken care of for three years, and what to consider when your roommates are being anti-social while in quarantine together.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

All episodes

Host

Follow