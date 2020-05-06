Prudence is joined this week by Cecilia Corrigan, a Brooklyn­-based award-winning writer and performer. Corrigan’s poetry collection, Titanic, was released in 2014. Since then, she has released the short film Crush and the web series Le Balm.

Prudie and Corrigan tackle letters about what to do when your husband calls out his deceased wife’s name during sex, what actions to take when you hear domestic violence next door but don’t trust the police to handle it, whether you should try to get your favorite skillet back from a friend during a pandemic, what to say to a friend who chided you for not social distancing enough, what to know when your sister asks that you return a dog that you’ve taken care of for three years, and what to consider when your roommates are being anti-social while in quarantine together.

Production by Phil Surkis.