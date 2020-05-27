Prudence is joined this week by Sarah Jones, a Tony- and Obie Award–winning performer and writer known for her multicharacter one-person shows, including her current critically acclaimed show Sell/Buy/Date.

Prudie and Jones tackle letters about how to find peace while your family argues about your stepson’s wedding, what to do when you are in quarantine away from your boyfriend and his roommates flirt with him, what to consider when your brother-in-law starts dating someone who looks like you, whether you should reach out to long lost friends during quarantine, what to consider when it seems like your boyfriend will never propose, and how to handle discovering that your husband is a real jerk to his colleagues.

