This week’s mini episode finds Prudence joined by Cecilia Corrigan, a Brooklyn­–based award-winning writer and performer. Corrigan’s poetry collection, Titanic, was released in 2014. Since then, she has released the short film Crush and web series Le Balm.

Prudie and Corrigan discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to get her father-in-law to stop bragging about eating whale in front of her children, and what to do when your sister accuses you of stealing her son when you’re just trying to give him some needed attention.

Production by Phil Surkis.