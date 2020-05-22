Dear Prudence

The “Online Betrayal” Edition

My so-called friend is mocking me and calling me a bad mom on social media. Help!

Episode Notes

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Jasmine Sanders, a writer from the South Side of Chicago.

Prudie and Sanders discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to confront a friend who mocked her in a video on social media, and how to decide when it’s time to completely cut off your relationship with your father.

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

