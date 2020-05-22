The “Online Betrayal” Edition
My so-called friend is mocking me and calling me a bad mom on social media. Help!
Episode Notes
This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Jasmine Sanders, a writer from the South Side of Chicago.
Prudie and Sanders discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to confront a friend who mocked her in a video on social media, and how to decide when it’s time to completely cut off your relationship with your father.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.