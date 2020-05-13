Dear Prudence

The “A Nonprofit Liar” Edition

My childhood friend is lying about her past to solicit money for her nonprofit. Should I expose her? Help!

Prudence is joined this week by Jack Doyle, an LGBTQ health care advocate, historian, and journalist originally hailing from New England.

Prudie and Doyle tackle letters about what to do when your ex lies to everyone about why you left him, whether you should report a childhood friend who’s now lying about her upbringing to solicit donations, what to know when you increase your time flirting on chat sites during quarantine, how to handle a boyfriend who insists that you both go to bed at the same time, and what to consider about the anxiety you feel during hormone replacement therapy.

Production by Phil Surkis.

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

