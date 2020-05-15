The “Scattered About Ashes” Edition
My father died more than 30 years ago, but I’m finally ready to spread his ashes. Do I have to confer with my long-estranged siblings about my plans? Help!
Episode Notes
This week’s miniepisode finds Prudence joined by Jack Doyle, an LGBTQ health care advocate, historian, and journalist originally hailing from New England.
Prudie and Doyle discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if he should contact his long-estranged siblings to weigh in on their dad’s 30-year-old ashes, what to consider when you try to continue a relationship with an ex-girlfriend’s kids, and what to do when an extramarital affair is making you rethink being in a sexless marriage.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.