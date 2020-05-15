This week’s miniepisode finds Prudence joined by Jack Doyle, an LGBTQ health care advocate, historian, and journalist originally hailing from New England.

Prudie and Doyle discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if he should contact his long-estranged siblings to weigh in on their dad’s 30-year-old ashes, what to consider when you try to continue a relationship with an ex-girlfriend’s kids, and what to do when an extramarital affair is making you rethink being in a sexless marriage.

