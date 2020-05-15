Dear Prudence

The “Scattered About Ashes” Edition

My father died more than 30 years ago, but I’m finally ready to spread his ashes. Do I have to confer with my long-estranged siblings about my plans? Help!

Episode Notes

This week’s miniepisode finds Prudence joined by Jack Doyle, an LGBTQ health care advocate, historian, and journalist originally hailing from New England.

Prudie and Doyle discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if he should contact his long-estranged siblings to weigh in on their dad’s 30-year-old ashes, what to consider when you try to continue a relationship with an ex-girlfriend’s kids, and what to do when an extramarital affair is making you rethink being in a sexless marriage.

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

