The “Doesn’t Ring True” Edition

I pretended that my wedding ring was a family heirloom. Now my stepson wants to propose with it. Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

This week’s mini episode finds Prudence joined by Matt Lubchansky, the associate editor of the Nib and a cartoonist and illustrator living in Queens, New York.

Prudie and Lubchansky discuss a letter writer who’s bothered that her boyfriend posts fewer pictures of her in social media than of his previous girlfriends, what to do when your stepson wants to propose with a ring that is not the family heirloom you told him it was, and what to do when you feel annoyed about co-workers who speak in a different language than you do.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.