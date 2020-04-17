Dear Prudence

The “Let’s Not Share Friends” Edition

Hanging out with my boyfriend’s friends in group settings makes me anxious to the point of tears. Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

Episode Notes

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Toni Golan-Vilella, who helps nonprofits get what they need out of software, and Lizzy Marmon, who secures grants and donor relationships for cultural institutions. Together, they live in Brooklyn.

Prudie, Golan-Vilella, and Marmon discuss a letter writer whose intense social anxiety has her nervous about hanging out with her boyfriend’s friends and whether you should file a police report about a very suspicious job interview that happened decades ago.

