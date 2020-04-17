The “Let’s Not Share Friends” Edition
Hanging out with my boyfriend’s friends in group settings makes me anxious to the point of tears. Help!
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Toni Golan-Vilella, who helps nonprofits get what they need out of software, and Lizzy Marmon, who secures grants and donor relationships for cultural institutions. Together, they live in Brooklyn.
Prudie, Golan-Vilella, and Marmon discuss a letter writer whose intense social anxiety has her nervous about hanging out with her boyfriend’s friends and whether you should file a police report about a very suspicious job interview that happened decades ago.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.