The “Too Late to Apologize?” Edition

I started my dream job only to find out my officemate is someone I viciously bullied in high school. I want to apologize, but how? Help!

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Matt Lubchansky, the associate editor of the Nib and a cartoonist and illustrator living in Queens.

Prudie and Lubchansky tackle letters about what to do with a partner who’s terrible at dishwashing, how to apologize to an officemate who you used to viciously bully in high school, what to do about a husband who is obnoxiously rude to waitstaff, what actions to take when you discover your parents opened a credit card in your name, and how to relate to a partner whose wealthy upbringing makes you uncomfortable.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

