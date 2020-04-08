Prudence is joined this week by Matt Lubchansky, the associate editor of the Nib and a cartoonist and illustrator living in Queens.

Prudie and Lubchansky tackle letters about what to do with a partner who’s terrible at dishwashing, how to apologize to an officemate who you used to viciously bully in high school, what to do about a husband who is obnoxiously rude to waitstaff, what actions to take when you discover your parents opened a credit card in your name, and how to relate to a partner whose wealthy upbringing makes you uncomfortable.

