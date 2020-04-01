Prudence is joined this week by Alyssa Furukawa, a public health grad student and knitter who lives in Philadelphia with her enormous puppy.

Prudie and Furukawa dig into letters about how to handle a brother who’s draining your parents of their retirement funds, what to do when you realize that an old friend makes you feel anxious and afraid, how to rebuild an estranged relationship with your parents on your own terms, and what to consider when sex in your marriage becomes nonexistent. Plus, a voicemail from a listener who’s wondering how to stop living in a cluttered, messy home.

