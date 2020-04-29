Prudence is joined this week by Justine D’Souza, who creates help content for a not-for-profit organization focused on international education and global mobility. She also counsels youth, young adults, and caregivers for a crisis helpline.

Prudie and D’Souza dig into letters about what to do with a mother who only became proud of your grocery store job in light of the pandemic; what to know about a fiancé with an annual ritual of honoring his former fiancée who was murdered; should you demand that your son’s girlfriend, who moved into your home, go on birth control; how to handle a partner who, even though you’re expecting a baby, doesn’t watch his finances; and what to do when your husband doesn’t stand up to his dad for making “creepy old man” comments to you on social media.

Production by Phil Surkis.