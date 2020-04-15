Prudence is joined this week by Toni Golan-Vilella, who helps nonprofits get what they need out of software, and Lizzy Marmon, who secures grants and donor relationships for cultural institutions. Together, they live in Brooklyn.

Prudie, Golan-Vilella, and Marmon dig into letters about what to do when you don’t align with your husband’s right-wing values, how to handle a husband who got angry at you for mentioning that you miss the chicken from a politically incorrect restaurant, what actions to take when your open office space isn’t conducive to getting work done, what to consider when folks in your large group of friends get upset when you initiate smaller outings that don’t include everyone, and what to do when your work subordinate is friendly and idolizes you but does a terrible job.

Production by Phil Surkis.