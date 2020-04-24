Dear Prudence

The “Best Laid Plans” Edition

My friends and I have planned a big mountain excursion, but we’re worried one of us won’t be able to physically keep up. How do we tell her? Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

Episode Notes

This week’s mini episode finds Prudence joined by Monika Tomsinski, an indoorsy introvert who loves novels, pop culture, historic places, and chocolate. She lives in Seattle with her spouse and small dog.

Prudie and Tomsinski discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to tell a friend that she’s no longer welcome on a planned vacation because she wouldn’t be able to physically keep up, and what to do when your future doctor in-laws are overly intrusive about your ongoing cancer treatment.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.