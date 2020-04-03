Dear Prudence

The “Evangelical Emails” Edition

My co-worker keeps sending religious messages in her emails. Should I report her or let it go? Help!

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

This week’s mini episode finds Prudence joined by Alyssa Furukawa, a public health grad student and knitter who lives in Philadelphia with her enormous puppy.

Prudie and Furukawa discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to handle resenting his wife for moving them to a new town for her career, and what to do about a co-worker who frequently sends religion-themed emails around the office.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.