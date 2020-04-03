The “Evangelical Emails” Edition
My co-worker keeps sending religious messages in her emails. Should I report her or let it go? Help!
Episode Notes
This week’s mini episode finds Prudence joined by Alyssa Furukawa, a public health grad student and knitter who lives in Philadelphia with her enormous puppy.
Prudie and Furukawa discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to handle resenting his wife for moving them to a new town for her career, and what to do about a co-worker who frequently sends religion-themed emails around the office.
Production by Phil Surkis.