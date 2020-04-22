Prudence is joined this week by Monika Tomsinski, an indoorsy introvert who loves novels, pop culture, historic places, and chocolate. She lives in Seattle with her spouse and small dog.

Prudie and Tomsinski tackle letters about what to do when your ex insists on a busy child custody schedule during a pandemic, how to handle anger toward a boyfriend who didn’t social distance and contracted COVID-19, what to do about noisy neighbors whom you can’t talk to in person due to quarantine, what actions to take when you are often misgendered but don’t want to change the way you dress, and how to protect your girlfriend from her abusive sister.

