The “Covert Transition” Edition
My stepson secretly told me he’s transitioning. I don’t know how his father will take the news. Help!
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Calvin Kasulke, a writer, podcast producer, and transsexual living in Brooklyn. His work has been featured in outlets including Mel magazine, Vice, Electric Literature, and BuzzFeed.
Prudie and Kasulke discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if setting time boundaries with friends can also look like icing them out and what to consider when your stepson has confided in you that he’s transitioning but hasn’t told the rest of the family.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.