This week’s mini episode finds Prudence joined by Kaitlyn Greenidge, author of the novel We Love You, Charlie Freeman. Greenidge has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Vogue, Glamour, Elle, Virginia Quarterly Review, and other places.

Prudie and Greenidge discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if there’s more to life than her privileged, successful, suburban existence and how to deal with a son who berates his children if they don’t eat their vegetables.

