The “Unhappy Birthday” Edition
My young niece shares her birthday with a tragic anniversary in the family. Is there anything I can do to help this unfortunate situation? Help!
Episode Notes
This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by New York City–based writer Jaya Saxena. She’s currently on staff at Eater.com, and her essay collection Crystal Clear is forthcoming from Quirk Books this year.
Prudie and Saxena discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to protect her niece from the depression her mother gets around her birthday and how to spend less phone time with your parents without having them worry about you.
And join us for a live Dear Prudence at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets now!
Production by Phil Surkis.