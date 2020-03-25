Prudence is joined this week by Phil Surkis, an Oakland­–based podcast producer whose shows include Dear Prudence and the upcoming Alicia Garza podcast, Lady Don’t Take No. He’s the co-host of the podcast o.k. land with comedian Abas Idris.

Prudie and Surkis tackle letters about how to keep your spirits up while social distancing without social media, what to do when you live far from your mom during the time of the coronavirus, whether it’s OK to buy wedding gifts months after the wedding occurred, what to do when you don’t want your best man’s girlfriend at your wedding, whether it’s OK to ask a family on an unplanned extended stay in your home to kick in some cash, what to consider when your friends don’t meet your birthday expectations, and whether it’s OK to name your baby the same name as your friend’s child.

Join Danny online for Dear Prudence Live on March 25 at 7 p.m. EDT!

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.