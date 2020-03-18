Prudence is joined this week by Calvin Kasulke, a writer, podcast producer, and transsexual living in Brooklyn. His work has been featured in outlets including Mel magazine, Vice, Electric Literature, and BuzzFeed.

Prudie and Kasulke dig into letters about what to consider about getting a breast lift as a reward for achieving a weight goal, how to get people to use your full name without sounding like a snob, whether you should let your best friend know that her friends made an insulting gay comment to you at her last party, what to do when the sound of a co-worker’s voice irritates you, and whether you should correct the misconception that your sister is transphobic, even though you don’t speak to her anymore.

Join us for a live Dear Prudence at the Bell House in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets now!

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.