Prudence is joined this week by New York City–based writer Jaya Saxena. She’s currently on staff at Eater.com, and her essay collection Crystal Clear is forthcoming from Quirk Books this year.

Prudie and Saxena dig into letters about what to do when you discover a co-worker has been tracking your attendance, actions, and wardrobe; whether you should fake a baptism to appease your grandmother; what to consider when your boyfriend violates your trust by touching you after you told him not to; how to handle co-workers who treat you like their children because of your age; and how to tell your conservative parents that you’ve been secretly living with your boyfriend.

And join us for a live Dear Prudence at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets now!

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.