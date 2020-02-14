Dear Prudence

The “Religion Won’t Save Him” Edition

My mentally ill brother recently found religion. I fear he’s using that as a way to hide that he isn’t taking care of himself.

Episode Notes

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Lane Moore, the creator of the hit comedy show Tinder Live! Moore is also the author of the bestselling book How to Be Alone: If You Want to and Even if You Don’t, and the frontperson in the band It Was Romance.

Prudie and Moore discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to extricate herself from a toxic roommate situation, and how to handle a schizophrenic brother who has taken up religion and may have stopped his meds.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.