The “Religion Won’t Save Him” Edition
My mentally ill brother recently found religion. I fear he’s using that as a way to hide that he isn’t taking care of himself.
This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Lane Moore, the creator of the hit comedy show Tinder Live! Moore is also the author of the bestselling book How to Be Alone: If You Want to and Even if You Don’t, and the frontperson in the band It Was Romance.
Prudie and Moore discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to extricate herself from a toxic roommate situation, and how to handle a schizophrenic brother who has taken up religion and may have stopped his meds.
