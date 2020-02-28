The “Ethics of Adoption” Edition
My sister says she’ll stop speaking to me if I adopt a child of color. Help!
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Faran Krentcil, the editorial director of the Newsette and editor at large for Elle.com. She lives in New York City with her life partner, a vintage leopard print coat from Paris.
Prudie and Krentcil discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if she should finally end her 28-year marriage, and what to consider when you’re white and adopting a child of color.
And join us for a live Dear Prudence at the Bell House in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets now!
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.