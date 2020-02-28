Dear Prudence

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The “Ethics of Adoption” Edition

My sister says she’ll stop speaking to me if I adopt a child of color. Help!

View Transcript

About the Show

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence joined by Faran Krentcil, the editorial director of the Newsette and editor at large for Elle.com. She lives in New York City with her life partner, a vintage leopard print coat from Paris.

Prudie and Krentcil discuss a letter writer who’s wondering if she should finally end her 28-year marriage, and what to consider when you’re white and adopting a child of color.

And join us for a live Dear Prudence at the Bell House in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets now!

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.